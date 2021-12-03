Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.