Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JLS opened at $20.97 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.