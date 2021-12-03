Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years.

NMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

