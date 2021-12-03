Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NKG opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.