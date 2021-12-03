Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:NKG opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
