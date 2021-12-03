Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE JRO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
