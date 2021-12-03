Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE JRO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

