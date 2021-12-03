Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JFR opened at $10.21 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

