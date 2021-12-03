Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.