NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 4,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,443. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Truist decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuVasive stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

