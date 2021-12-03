NULS Market Cap Hits $139.49 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 125.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. NULS has a market cap of $139.49 million and approximately $1.64 billion worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded up 162% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.04 or 0.08016186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.83 or 1.00467002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

