Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Nucor has increased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Nucor stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

