Nucleus Vision Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $639,512.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

