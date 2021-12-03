Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $8.62 on Friday. Novonix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

