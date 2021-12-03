Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $106.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $115.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.