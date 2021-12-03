Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.
NVO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.