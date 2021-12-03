Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.