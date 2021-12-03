Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $195.00 and last traded at $201.00. Approximately 22,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,637,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.63.

Specifically, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Novavax by 310.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Novavax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.