Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $49.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.