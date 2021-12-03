Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

