Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

