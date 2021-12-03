Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

