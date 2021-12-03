Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.