Northland Securities Raises SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
SABS opened at 10.32 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 7.30 and a 1 year high of 12.90.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
