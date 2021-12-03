Northland Securities Raises SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

SABS opened at 10.32 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 7.30 and a 1 year high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

