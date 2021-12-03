Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

