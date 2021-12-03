Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

