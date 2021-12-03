Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,748 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.