Northern Trust Corp Sells 64,988 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.28. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

