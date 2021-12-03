Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,033 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 180.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

