Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

