Northern Trust Corp Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 65.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.13 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

