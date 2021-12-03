Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,422 Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Heat Biologics worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

HTBX opened at $4.17 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

