North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,650 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

