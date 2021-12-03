North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,235 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

