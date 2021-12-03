North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

