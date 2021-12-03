North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $28.05 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 681,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $368.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.75. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

