North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

