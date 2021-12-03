North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 3.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,327,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $596.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

