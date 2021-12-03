North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 303.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of THO stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

