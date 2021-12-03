North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.07 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $422.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

