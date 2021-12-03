NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.36

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.36 ($36.77) and last traded at €33.48 ($38.05), with a volume of 48135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.42 ($36.84).

NOEJ has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($48.86).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

