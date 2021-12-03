Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomura by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.25. 977,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.