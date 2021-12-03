NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday.

NN Group stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

