Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 265,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

