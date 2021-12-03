Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.72 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.