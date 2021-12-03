Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

NYSE:SLG opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

