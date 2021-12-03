Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

