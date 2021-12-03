NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFYEF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

