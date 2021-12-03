NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXGPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.