NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 438 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 82,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 886,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

