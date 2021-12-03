NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,028,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

