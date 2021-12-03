NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 34,043 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $156,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

