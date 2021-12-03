NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 218 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Appian were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

